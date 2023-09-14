Remember Surinder Khanna, The Hero Of First Asia Cup? Read His Story

Former Indian cricketer Surinder Khanna

The enthusiasm surrounding the Asia Cup cricket tournament is currently reaching its zenith in the subcontinent. As the favourite to clinch the trophy, the Indian Cricket Team has successfully advanced to the final of the 2023 Asia Cup. In the past, India has won the title seven times, making them the most successful team in the tournament.

The first-ever edition of the tournament took place in Sharjah in 1984, and it saw India secure victory as champions, with the standout performance coming from Surinder Khanna, the wicketkeeper-opener. India outperformed both Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their journey to the title.

Surinder Khanna played a pivotal role in India's performance during the tournament. In India's inaugural match of the competition, he partnered with Ghulam Parkar as an opener and delivered an impressive unbeaten 51 runs, contributing to India's commanding 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. In the subsequent match against Pakistan, he continued his excellent form, scoring a fine 56 runs with the bat and showcasing his wicketkeeping skills by executing two stumpings from behind the wicket.

Throughout the tournament, the Delhi-based player displayed exceptional performance with the bat and excelled as a wicketkeeper. He earned the "Man of the Match" award in both games and was also honoured as the "Man of the Series" for his outstanding performances.

However, Khanna's ODI career, which commenced with his debut against the West Indies at Edgbaston on June 9, 1979, was unfortunately short-lived. His ODI journey consisted of just 10 matches, with his final match in this format taking place against Pakistan at Ayub National Stadium in Quetta, Pakistan, on October 12, 1984.

In domestic cricket, Surinder Khanna was an important player for Delhi. Over the course of his career, he played 106 first-class matches.