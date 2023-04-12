Arcturus, New Covid Variant, Has New Symptom 'Not Seen In Earlier Waves'

There are mutations in a new form of Omicron that might lead to more cases.

India has seen a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks, but the central government has asked people not to panic as they have made all the preparations and conducted mock drills in hospitals as a refresher course for the doctors to help Covid patients.

According to the data collected by genomics consortium INSACOG, the sub-variant responsible for the recent spike in cases is XBB.1.16. It was first found in January, when two samples tested positive for XBB.1.16, while in February, a total of 59 samples were found to be positive with it.

Since March, 15 samples of the XBB 1.16 variant have been found, the INSACOG said.

The XBB 1.16 variant is also known as Arcturus, a name that was made popular by Vipin M Vashishtha, former convenor of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, who used it (as a hashtag) in a tweet on March 17 while warning about new COVID-19 cases.

"All eyes should be on India! If XBB.1.16 aka #Arcturus could succeed in wading through the 'sturdy' population immunity of Indians that successfully resisted the onslaught of variants like BA.2.75, BA.5, BQs, and XBB.1.5, then the whole world must be seriously worried!!" he said in another tweet.

All eyes should be on India! If XBB.1.16 aka #Arcturus could succeed to wade through the ‘sturdy' population immunity of Indians that successfully resisted the onslaught of variants like BA.2.75, BA.5, BQs, XBB.1.5, then whole world must be seriously worried!! pic.twitter.com/PZYuM7hD7Q — Vipin M. Vashishtha (@vipintukur) March 18, 2023

The number of cases related to this variant is also rising in the US, Singapore, and Australia, among others.

In another tweet, Dr Vashishtha said that though XBB.1.16 is capable of turning off both innate and adaptive responses, "I would be surprised if it could generate a major surge here. All will depend on how well population immunity would resist this against the backdrop of differentially imprinted immunity and its waning overtime!"

What is the new Covid variant XBB.1.16?

According to the Fortune magazine, XBB.1.16 is a recombinant of two descendants of a Omicron variant BA.2. A preprint study, updated Sunday from scientists at the University of Tokyo, suggests that it spreads about 1.17 to 1.27 times more efficiently than relatives XBB.1 and XBB.1.5, also known as "Kraken," which is currently predominant in samples across the US.

XBB.1.16 is the most transmissible variant yet

While talking about Delhi government's preparations in the wake of rising Covid cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said earlier this month that XBB.1.16 is the most fast-spreading sub-variant and can even evade vaccines. He asked people of the national capital to be cautious, saying "those fully vaccinated can also get infected".

The World Health Organisation (WHO) put XBB.1.16 under its "variant under monitoring" list in late March. At a press briefing recently, WHO's technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove said, "This is one to watch." She added that health experts haven't seen "a change in severity in individuals or in populations".

New symptom not previously seen?

Dr Vashishtha highlighted a few symptoms of the sub-variant, which include high fever and cough. But in his tweet, the health expert also mentioned "itchy" conjunctivitis - or pinkeye - without pus, but with "sticky eyes", something he claimed hasn't been seen in earlier Covid waves.

Covid cases rising in India

Meanwhile, India recorded 7,830 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the highest in over seven months, according to the latest government data. However, hospitalisations remain low, according to a PTI report.

The subvariant's prevalence increased from 21.6% in February to 35.8% in March, but no incidents of hospitalisation or death have been reported, the news agency further said.