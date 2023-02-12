Apple AirTag Helps US Couple Retrieve Their Stolen Car

They were able to track their Toyota Camry within minutes. (Representational Image: Unsplash)

A US couple was able to track their stolen car within minutes, thanks to Apple AirTag. The couple were asleep when thieves stole the car. Luckily for them, the Apple AirTag notified them of their car location.

Leslie Muhammad told WRAL News, "They picked the wrong car that night."

A doorbell camera captured video of the thieves before they took off with the Mr Muhammads' car.

One of them tried to open the door of a neighbour's car, then walks away.

"They were, they were going around checking vehicles, and they thought they got lucky. They picked the wrong vehicle. They just didn't realize it," Antar said.

The couple called the police and tracked down their car to a neighbourhood 12 miles away.

"I just went to Find My (app). I opened that up. You could tell it was right at these apartments here, then they came out on this street here," Antar told WRAL News.

"I'm able to pinpoint exactly where it's at and actually to zoom in and almost precisely pick out the parking space the car was in," Mr Muhammad said.

The couple revealed that they have placed Apple AirTags in both of their cars, phones, wallets as well as luggage.

"One hundred dollars for a pack of 4 - it's one of the greatest security systems you can have," Antar told WRAL News. "As soon as we get a new vehicle or new item - backpack or purse or luggage - I open one up and put one in just for safety measures."

They were able to track their Toyota Camry within minutes.

The Cary Police Department located the stolen car just before 11 am. The police arrested three underage suspects.

"They were also elated - the fact that we could find the location that easily, and they were able to contact Durham police instantly," he told WRAL News.

"The way technology is advancing, I think so will the mindset of some of the thieves," she said. "I think it's important for people to be aware of what's out there to support them when it comes to their own personal safety and your items - your home, your cars. If there's an easy, especially low-budget way, to keep your home and family secure, that's the best way to do it."