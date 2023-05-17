Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan Fined For Riding Pillion Without Helmets

Mumbai police impose fines on riders

Two motorcycle riders have been fined by Mumbai Police for not wearing helmet while offering lifts to Hindi film actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma on the city roads.

"Amitabh and Anushka both have been fined through their riders for bike rides without helmets on Mumbai roads," a senior police official told PTI.

The fines were imposed in the two separate incidents after some people pointed out on social media that the riders violated the mandatory helmet rule, he said.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan posted a photo of himself riding a pillion on a stranger's motorcycle to reach his shooting location. A day later, Anushka Sharma too was seen taking a bike ride with her bodyguard after a roadblock. But both the photos were slammed by social media users, who asked by these stars were not wearing helmets.

Taking action, the Mumbai police also took to Twitter to share copies of the fines issued on Tuesday against riders of both vehicles.

"Challan has been issued under Sec 129/194(D), Sec 5/180 & Sec 3(1)181 MV act to the driver along with a fine of Rs. 10500 & been paid by the offender," Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted along with a copy of the challan.

Challan has been issued under Sec 129/194(D), Sec 5/180 & Sec 3(1)181 MV act to the driver along with an fine of Rs. 10500 & been paid by the offender. https://t.co/aLp6JEstLOpic.twitter.com/Br0ByHZk4T — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) May 16, 2023

In another tweet, the traffic police in a tweet late Tuesday night said, "Challan has been issued under section 129/194(D) of MV ACT along with a fine of Rs 1000 and it is been paid by the offender."

Amitabh Bachchan recently resumed work after recovering from an injury during the shoot on the sets of his upcoming film 'Project K'.

Nag Ashwin's film also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

Ms Sharma, meanwhile, is busy with the sports biopic 'Chakda Xpress'. This is her first project after the birth of her daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.