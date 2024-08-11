Ancient Pyramids Collapse In Mexico, Local Tribe Warns Of 'Impending Doom'

The Purepecha defeated the Aztecs and ruled for 400 years

Two pyramids in Mexico used by an ancient tribe for human sacrifices have caved in in a "supernatural sign of impending doom". Descendants of the indigenous tribe who built it fear a huge natural disaster is about to hit after devastating storms ravaged one of two twin pyramids, the New York Post reported.

Pictures show the structure partly collapsed after heavy downpours on July 30, which washed away one side. The pyramid was built by ancestors of the modern Purepecha people, a bloodthirsty tribe that defeated the Aztecs.

Historians say the ancient Purepecha tribe used the Yacata pyramids for human sacrifices to their most important god Kurikweri. The Yacata pyramids are found in the archaeological site of Ihuatzio in the Michoacan state.

Tariakuiri Alvarez said the storm may indicate impending doom, as per their indigenous traditions.

He said: "For our ancestors, the builders, this was a bad omen that indicated the proximity of an important event.

"Before the arrival of the conquistadors, something similar happened, which for the Purepecha a worldview of that time was because the gods Nana Kuerhaepiri and K'eri Kurikweri were displeased."

The Purepecha defeated the Aztecs and ruled for 400 years before the Spanish invasion in 1519.

The Ihuatzio archaeological zone was occupied from 900 AD first by the Aztecs and then by the Purepecha until the arrival of the Spanish invaders.

The Mexican National Institute for Anthropology and History (INAH) released a statement on Wednesday.

It said: "On Tuesday night, a collapse occurred in the central part of the southern facade of one of the pyramidal bases of the Ihuatzio Archaeological Zone.

"This happened because of the heavy rainfall in the basin of Lake Purepecha, with an accumulation above the expected average of precipitation.

"High temperatures, previously recorded in the area, and the consequent drought caused cracks that favoured the filtration of water into the interior of the pre-Hispanic building.

"Beginning in the early hours of July 30, personnel moved to the heritage site to assess the damage caused.

"Their observations confirmed the damage to at least six of the stepped bodies of the so-called South Base, both in its exterior wall of slabs, as well as in its core and retaining wall.

"Damage assessment activities continue and are focused not only on recovering the affected part but also on thoroughly repairing the structure of the building.

"Work carried out in the past, using techniques and materials that are not currently in use due to their negative effects, has an impact on the conservation conditions of the pre-Columbian structure.

"For this reason, the issue is addressed from an interdisciplinary perspective, to provide the building with the necessary conditions for its restoration and conservation."

