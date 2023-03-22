American Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalised After Attack At US Gym

Tekashi's real name is Daniel Hernandez.

American rapper Daniel Hernandez aka Tekashi 6ix9ine suffered severe injuries on Tuesday after being ambushed by a group of attackers at a gym in South Florida.

According to a report by Variety, the rapper's attorney Lance Lazzaro said that the rapper was attacked in and outside the LA Fitness gym sauna by three or four men who beat him up, though he tried fighting back. "He had cuts to his face and bruises," Lazzaro said. The attorney said that the perpetrators fled after employees heard the disturbance.

According to Lazzaro, police in South Florida were contacted, and Hernandez was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. As of now, it is unclear if the rapper remains hospitalized, reported Variety.

Lazzaro told TMZ, a US-based tabloid, that he plans to ensure Hernandez gets some protection since he was released from federal prison in April 2020. Hernandez was arrested and sentenced to two years in prison in 2019 on nine charges, including racketeering, drug trafficking and firearm offences in relation to his involvement with the Nine Trey Bloods gang, as per Variety.

Recently an Indian actor, Aman Dhaliwal, was also attacked by a man wielding a hatchet and a knife outside a gym in Los Angeles.