Liked 'Amar Singh Chamkila's 'Vida Karo'? Here's The Story Behind The Track

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra and poet Shiv Kumar Batalvi (right)

The Netflix latest film, "Amar Singh Chamkila," starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, has garnered critical acclaim for its story, direction, and music. One song in particular, "Vida Karo," has captivated audiences with its beauty and emotional depth.

Played during the film's climax, "Vida Karo" serves as a poignant farewell for the characters Chamkila and Amarjot, singers who faced societal judgment for their music and were ultimately assassinated. The lyrics express Chamkila's acceptance of his fate while calling out prejudice.

Adding another layer to the song's significance, the lyrics were penned by Irshad Kamil and draw inspiration from a poem of the same name by famed Punjabi poet Shiv Kumar Batalvi. This is not the first time Mr Batalvi's work has found its way into Bollywood soundtracks.

Love Aaj Kal (2009): The popular song "Aaj Din Chadeya" was inspired by a poem by Mr Batalvi.



Udta Punjab (2016): The song "Ik Kudi," starring Diljit Dosanjh, also originated from one of Batalvi's poems.

"Vida Karo" stands out not only for its emotional resonance within the film but also for its connection to the legacy of Shiv Kumar Batalvi and his enduring influence on Punjabi literature and Bollywood music.

Who was Shiv Kumar Batalvi?

Shiv Kumar Batalvi, a towering figure in Punjabi literature, was born in 1936. He became renowned for his passionate and deeply felt romantic poetry, earning him the title "Birha Da Sultan." Mohan Bhandari, the author, penned a book titled "Birha Da Sultan" for him.

Batalvi wasn't just a poet, though. He was also a gifted writer and playwright. In fact, his 1965 epic verse play "Loona" is considered a masterpiece, creating a whole new genre in modern Punjabi literature. Tragically, Batalvi's life was cut short at the young age of 37 in 1973. Despite this, his work continues to resonate with readers across the globe, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with other Punjabi literary giants like Mohan Singh and Amrita Pritam.