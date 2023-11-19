AI Ranks Neymar Among Top 10 Most Skillful Footballers

ChatGPT listed the 10 most skilful footballers of all time

With the increasing impact of artificial intelligence on both sports and the global landscape, Chat GPT has curated a list that is sure to spark engaging debates among football enthusiasts. This compilation endeavours to rank the ten most skilled players in the history of the game, a challenging task considering the plethora of iconic names in contention.

1. Pele

AI says that the discussion about various eras may persist, but Pele's enduring qualities of "creativity, flair, and exceptional goal-scoring ability" remain unquestionable.

Based on Chat GPT's analysis, the fourth Selecao star to feature on this list claims the top spot. Similar to Maradona, Pele would skillfully manoeuvre past defenders in an era when shin pads were scarcely in existence, symbolizing both courage and class in his gameplay.

The attainment of three World Cup victories was no mere coincidence. However, surpassing figures like Maradona and Messi for this specific accolade will undoubtedly prompt fans to both praise and lament AI, contingent on the era they experienced during their formative years.

2. Diego Maradona

While Diego Maradona's infamous "Hand of God" goal against England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final is the most memorable moment from that match, his second goal was equally impressive and perhaps even more divinely inspired.

Maradona's dribbling skills and close ball control, which AI has identified as his key strengths, were not just on display against England but were a hallmark of his entire illustrious career. It's worth noting that Maradona played in an era where defenders were allowed to use more physical tactics, often attempting to intimidate or even injure opponents.

In today's football, Maradona's dribbling prowess would not only allow him to beat defenders but would also result in numerous fouls and red cards. However, it's worth considering that VAR might have something to say about his infamous "skill" that left Peter Shilton bewildered.

3. Ronaldinho

Few players have matched Ronaldinho's captivating dribbling and audacious tricks, and even fewer have done so with such an infectious smile and clear love for the game.

His 2005 Ballon d'Or win came after a year at Barcelona that few players, except Lionel Messi, have matched with the Catalan giants. At his best, Ronaldinho had the ball glued to his feet, and when he chose to release it, he did so with precision, as if it were connected by an invisible string. He had an excellent free kick as well, as David Seaman can attest.

4. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's inclusion on this list should come as no surprise, but his placement at fourth place might raise some eyebrows.

Fans don't need the aid of artificial intelligence to recognize Messi's exceptional close control, dribbling ability, and creativity, all of which have made him a household name in the world of football. Just like his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi's exceptional creativity has been instrumental in his remarkable goalscoring record throughout his career.

5. George Best

While George Best's off-field controversies often overshadowed his brilliance on the pitch, those who witnessed his peak years at Manchester United were privileged to witness a true footballing genius at work.

His incredible skill and flair have earned him a place in the top five of this list. Best's ability to dribble gracefully and expertly long predates the era of pristine surfaces and specialized boots. Had he maintained his fitness and focus throughout his career, there's no doubt that Best's name would be in the conversation for the greatest footballer of all time, not just the most skilful.

6. Neymar

Considered by some to be one of the most naturally gifted footballers of his generation, Neymar made a world-record transfer from Barcelona to PSG.

While his time at PSG hasn't produced the Champions League title the club so desperately desires, nor the Ballon d'Or that Neymar himself craves, it doesn't diminish the mesmerizing skill the Brazilian so often displays. AI credits his "remarkable dribbling ability, creativity, and flair," noting that few players in history have maintained such balance while moving at speed.

7. Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane's technical ability, close ball control and creativity were a joy to watch for any football fan. This perhaps begs the question as to why the 1998 World Cup winner languishes in seventh on the list. While Zidane was never defined by his goalscoring prowess, his 2002 Champions League final goal for Real Madrid remains etched in the memories of football enthusiasts worldwide. Despite his weaker left foot, Zidane unleashed a stunning volley to seal victory for Real Madrid, cementing his legendary status.

8. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is primarily renowned for his relentless goal-scoring and extraordinary career longevity. However, this focus on his goalscoring prowess often overshadows the exceptional dribbling skills, step-overs, back heels, and close control that defined his early days as a winger at Manchester United.

It was Sir Alex Ferguson's astute coaching that helped Ronaldo harness his raw talent into consistent brilliance. But even before he ascended to the pinnacle of football, Ronaldo's mercurial ability was evident for all to see.

9. Jay-Jay Okocha

Despite playing under the tactics of Sam Allardyce, Jay-Jay Okocha's dazzling dribbling and ball-juggling skills earned him a spot on this list. However, his tendency to thrill and frustrate in equal measures was also evident. A legend in his native Nigeria, English fans had the privilege of witnessing his maverick ways at Bolton and Hull, but it's notable that the world's biggest clubs never came calling.

10. Garrincha

Among the many great World Cup heroes Brazil has produced, Garrincha stands out as a pivotal figure in the country's 1958 and 1962 World Cup victories. His exceptional dribbling skills and ability to navigate through defenders earned him the accolades of Golden Ball and Golden Boot in the 1962 tournament.

Despite his immense talent, Garrincha's entire club career was spent in South America, limiting his global exposure and fame. Had he graced the modern footballing era, his exceptional close control and trickery would undoubtedly make him a YouTube sensation.

The nickname 'the little bird' perfectly captures Garrincha's nimble and graceful movements on the pitch. His ability to weave through defenders with ease made him a force to be reckoned with, and his contributions to Brazil's World Cup triumphs were nothing short of extraordinary.

While Garrincha may not have enjoyed the same level of global recognition as some of his contemporaries, his legacy as one of the greatest dribblers of all time remains firmly etched in football history.