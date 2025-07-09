AI-Powered Scams Surge Ahead Of Amazon Prime Day 2025, Warns McAfee

A new report from cybersecurity firm McAfee has revealed a sharp rise in AI-enhanced shopping scams targeting Prime Day shoppers. The 2025 Global Prime Day Scams Study by McAfee Labs has identified more than 36,000 fake Amazon websites and over 75,000 scam texts impersonating the retailer.

In India, where 96 per cent of consumers plan to shop online during the event, 71 per cent have expressed concern over AI-enabled fraud, the study has claimed. While many shoppers take precautions, deepfake influencers, urgent refund notifications and spoof delivery messages are emerging as common threats.

"Prime Day is a time of excitement... but it has also become a prime target for scammers using AI to create hyper-personalised, convincing attacks," said Pratim Mukherjee, Senior Director of Engineering at McAfee. "Indian shoppers... are increasingly falling prey to scams driven by urgency and persuasion."

Some of the findings include:

39% of consumers have encountered deepfake scams around major sale events, often featuring fake celebrity endorsements. Many victims lost more than Rs 40,000

81% of shoppers received suspicious messages such as "limited-time deals" (48%), bogus delivery updates (31%) and fake discount codes (28%)

Younger consumers (18-24) are most at risk, reporting scam exposure rates of 17%, compared with just 5% among those aged 65 and above

The report warns that nearly one in five victims of sale-related scams stay silent out of embarrassment, underlining the psychological toll beyond financial loss.

How shoppers can protect themselves:

Avoid clicking links in unsolicited messages; go directly to official apps or websites

Enable two-factor authentication and use strong, unique passwords

Watch for red flags like urgency or bogus payment prompts

Monitor bank and card statements closely

If in doubt, pause before clicking

Other interesting findings from McAfee study:

96% of Indians say they shop online, especially for clothes and electronics. 7% say they do so almost daily, 21% a few times per week, 16% once a week, 33% two to three times per month, and 17% once a month or less.