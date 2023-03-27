Step-By-Step Guide To Check Aadhar-PAN Card Link Status

Aadhaar-PAN has to be linked for tax paying purposes.

The Income Tax department has made it mandatory to link the Permanent Account Number (PAN) to Aadhaar card by March 31, 2023. So far, there has not been any update regarding to extension of the deadline. In a tweet earlier this month, the I-T department said that the process is compulsory under the Income Tax Act, 1961. It added that from April 1, all the unlinked PAN will become inoperative. The department has also given links on its website for taxpayers to check if their PAN is linked to Aadhaar.

How to check Aadhar-PAN Card link status online?

A taxpayer will have to visit the Income Tax e-filing portal to check the status of Aadhaar-PAN linking.

On the homepage, click Quick Links, then Link Aadhaar Status

The page that open will have two fields where the taxpayer needs to enter PAN and Aadhaar numbers

After the server checks the status, a pop-up message will be displayed. If Aadhaar and PAN are linked, the message will read: "Your PAN is already linked to given Aadhaar".

If the two documents are not linked, following message will appear on the screen: "PAN not linked with Aadhaar. Please click on 'Link Aadhaar' to link your Aadhaar with PAN".

In case the Aadhaar-PAN link is in progress, the taxpayer will see following message: "Your Aadhaar-PAN linking request has been sent to UIDAI for validation. Please check the status later by clicking on 'Link Aadhaar Status' link on Home Page."

Alternatively, taxpayers can also check the status by logging into the Income Tax portal and completing the following steps:

After logging in, the taxpayer needs to visit the 'Dashboard' on the homepage and click the 'Link Aadhaar Status' option

He/she can also go to 'My Profile' and click on the 'Link Aadhaar Status' option

If Aadhaar is linked to your PAN, the Aadhaar number will be displayed. In case the two documents are not linked, 'Link Aadhaar Status' will be displayed

The website will also ask a check the status later if the request to link your Aadhaar with PAN card is pending with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

The government has also given a facility to check the status through SMS. The taxpayer needs to send SMS to 567678 or 56161. If the Aadhaar is linked with PAN, following message will be received: "Aadhaar is already associated with PAN in ITD database. Thank you for using our services". If it is not, thetaxpayer willl be told "Aadhaar is not associated with PAN (number) in ITD database. Thank you for using our services" on SMS.