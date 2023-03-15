'A Well Deserved Change': Woman Posts Pic Of Akasa Air Crew Wearing Sneakers Instead Of Heels

Diksha Mishra posted a picture of Akasa Air cabin crew member

Akasa Air, India's newest airline, backed by late stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is making waves on the internet. The low-cost carrier opted for the comfort first policy, as the crew was seen wearing sneakers instead of heels. A LinkedIn user named Diksha Mishra from Bengaluru posted a picture of a cabin crew member wearing custom trousers, a jacket and comfortable sneakers.

In her post, Diksha mentioned that she took an Akasa Air flight and was impressed after seeing a "well-deserved change". Sharing a picture of the cabin crew member, she wrote, "I recently took a flight from Akasa Air and was surprised but really happy to see a well-deserved change. Attached is a picture showing how comfortable the air hostess is in her new uniform. No more killer heels to run the services. Absolute comfort and I am sure it was long pending for these humans.Congratulations Akasa Air on breaking the norms. Good luck with your operations in the aviation industry."

Reacting to the post, Akasa Air wrote, "Thank you so much, Diksha! One of our core values is comfort. We believe that providing outstanding service requires a high level of comfort. We look forward to welcoming you on board soon."

The internet hailed the change, a user commented, "A great example of good leadership. A company that makes their employees comfortable can ensure that they will make their customers comfortable."

Another user commented, "What I love about this approach, it doesn't objectify women. I always felt service was needed in Airlines than the beauty or objectification motto which was undue. Whoever thought of women serving passengers in airlines having to look like fashion models was definitely too patriarchal."

The airline unveiled its crew's uniform in July last year. The uniform focuses on aesthetics and comfort and reflects the warm, friendly and happy personality of Akasa Air, the company said in a statement. The lightweight sneakers, by Vanilla Moon, have been designed keeping the mobile lifestyle of the crew members in mind. The sole has been made from recycled rubber without the use of plastic. or the crew uniform, an eco-friendly fabric created using recycled polyester fabric, which is made from pet bottle plastic salvaged from marine waste, has been used, the company added.