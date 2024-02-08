79-Year-Old Woman Visits 193 Countries In 50 Years, Her Last Stop Was...

Ms Yu decided to visit all 193 countries that are member states of the United Nations

Luisa Yu, 79, has achieved her dream of travelling the world after setting foot in 193 countries in the last fifty years. Filipino American globetrotter always dreamed of travelling ever since she was a young girl.

"When I [went to] the movies, I [saw] this beautiful backdrop about the scenery, the nature, the rivers, the mountains, and that fascinated me," Ms Yu told Good Morning America. "That's why I always thought someday I will go to these places and travel."

Ms Yu told the media outlet that she came to the US as an exchange student when she was 23 and began to travel when she could. "I started in the U.S. first because of my status ... I couldn't go out of the country," Ms Yu told the outlet. "So I decided to take a Greyhound bus and tour the United States."

"Greyhound was the best because you just hop in," she continued. "Then the next day, you're in another state."

Ms Yu used to work in the medical technology field and later switched to being a travel agent so that she could have more flexibility to take time off to travel. In the past five decades, she travelled from European countries like Italy to Asian nations like Thailand, and further, to African countries such as Libya and Middle Eastern countries like Iran.

Then she decided to visit all 193 countries that are member states of the United Nations.

"Even though [some places were considered] dangerous, I said, 'I think I can do this. I want to see these places [with] my own eyes because there's a lot of history and culture that happened there,'" Yu said of her motivation.

Ms Yu shared that friends she made along the way encouraged her to make Serbia her final stop. She recalled supporters clapping and cheering as soon as emerged from the airport in Serbia. She completed her goal on November 9, 2023.

Croatian full-time traveller and influencer Vanna Bojovic also celebrated Ms Yu's achievement in Serbia.

"At the age of 79, today on November 9 she arrived in her last country, SERBIA," Bojovic wrote in an Instagram post dedicated to Yu, whom she affectionately calls Mama. "You are the biggest inspiration, we are so proud of you."

Ms Yu also encouraged others to travel as well. "Don't be afraid, just go. Don't wait for anybody, because if you wait, it will never happen," she said, as per NBC6.

Nomad Mania recognized Yu as one of two people from the Philippines to become a "UN Master," someone who has travelled to all 193 countries.