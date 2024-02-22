2,000-Year-Old Bronze Hand Found Covered In Mysterious Writing In Spain

Aerial photograph of the excavation area in the Iron Age settlement.

In the northern regions of Spain, scientists have made an intriguing discovery-a bronze hand dating back 2,000 years, adorned with enigmatic symbols. This relic, hailing from the Iron Age, challenges existing notions about a historical local tribe and provides fresh insights into their methods of communication.

The hand, adorned with four lines of hitherto unknown symbols, holds potential clues to unlocking the secrets of the Vascones, a tribe known to have populated the region but left behind scant written records. Experts suggest the inscription might be linked to ancient Paleohispanic languages, potentially serving as an early ancestor of modern-day Basque.

Sequence of photographs illustrating the excavation (1-4) and restoration (5-6) of the Irulegi hand.

This discovery upends previous beliefs about the Vascones, previously considered non-literate. The bronze hand stands as a testament to their sophisticated cultural practices and challenges our understanding of communication in the region during the Iron Age.

The inscription is currently undergoing decipherment, promising further insights into the Vascones' language, beliefs, and connection to the broader tapestry of ancient cultures. This remarkable find paves the way for a deeper understanding of Spain's rich history and the diverse voices that shaped its past.

"Its detailed linguistic analysis suggests that the script represents a graphic subsystem of Palaeohispanic that shares its roots with the modern Basque language and constitutes the first example of Vasconic epigraphy. The text inscribed on this artifact, which was found at the entrance of a domestic building, is interpreted as apotropaic, a token entreating good fortune," write the researchers working on their project.

The researchers suggest that the bronze hand may have held ritual or cultural importance. In ancient times, it was known that the Iberians would sever the right hands of their prisoners. However, despite being a right hand, the symbols on this artifact appear to have a more benign significance.