When 'Cupid' Karan Johar Tried To Set Parineeti Chopra Up With Reality Show Contestants. Her Reaction

Parineeti Chopra, who loves to share posts from different facets of her life, shared aa video from the sets of the TV reality show Hunarbaaz, where she features as one of the judges. So does Karan Johar. The video had a compilation of scenes where Karan Johar tried to set the actress up with the contestants on the show. Parineeti Chopra captioned the post: "Cupid KJo. The most successful matchmaker in Bollywood Karan Johar has chosen me as his next project." Karan Johar says in the video, "Tumhara bhi isi saal ho jayega pakka (You will also find someone this year for sure)."

One of the contestants on the show said, "Ek connection main aapke saath establish karna chahta hoon (I want to establish a connection with you)." To which Karan Johar added, "Yeh toh kabse wait kar rahi hai connection establish karne ka (She is waiting since a long time to establish a connection with someone)." In another segment, Karan Johar said, "Bura waqt chal raha hai desh ka, toh jo mile lelo (The country is going through a rough time, take what you get)."

This is the video Parineeti Chopra posted:

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in The Girl On The Train, streaming on Netflix. It is a Bollywood remake of the English version that starred Emily Blunt in the lead role. The Hollywood film was an adaptation of Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name. She also starred in the Saina Nehwal biopic and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar last year. Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.