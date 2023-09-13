Viral Pics From Keerthi Pandian And Ashok Selvan's Wedding

Keerthi Pandian and Ashok Selvan. (courtesy: ashokselvan)

Actors Keerthi Pandian and Ashok Selvan got married in an intimate ceremony in Tirunelveli. The couple shared photos from the festivities on social media on Wednesday. The first picture features the couple smiling with all their hearts. The couple were twinning and winning in white for their big day. On Instagram, Keerthi and Ashok shared identical posts with a caption that read, "Like water in a copper. The heart of love is mixed." They accompanied the post with the hashtags #AshoKee and #Grateful.

The comments section of the newlywed couple's Instagram post was filled up with comments from their Instafam. Ponniyin Selvan star Aishwarya Lekshmi commented, "Congratulations both of youuuu." Singer Brindha Sivakumar wrote, "Stay blessed Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian. What a wow wedding it was." Mithila Palkar wrote, "Congratulations." Actress Manjima Mohan's comment read, "Congratulations Guys."

See the pictures from the wedding here:

Meanwhile, Keerthi's cousin Ramya Pandian shared more inside pictures from the wedding and she captioned the album: "Happy married life my dear Kanmani Keerthi Pandian and welcome to our family our dearest Maapilai Ashok Selvan." She added the hashtag #familywedding to her post.

See the pictures share by Ramya Pandian here:

Keerthi Pandian made her acting debut with the 2019 film Thumbaa. She also feature in the 2021 film Anbirkiniyal. She will next be seen in a project titled Blue Star. She also appeared in the TV show Postman.

Meanwhile, Ashok Selvan is the star of films like Soodhu Kavvum, Pizza II: Villa and Thegidi, to name a few. He also runs a production house named Happy High Pictures.