Veteran Actor Nedumudi Venu Dies At 73; Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan And Others Mourn The 'Legend'

Celebrated Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu died at a private hospital in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, reported news agency PTI. He was 73. Nedumudi Venu was hospitalized because of health complications. Following the news of Nedumudi Venu's death, tributes for the veteran actor poured in from celebs of the Malayalam film industry. South cinema superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran mourned Nedumudi Venu in a tweet, referring to the late actor as "legend": "Farewell Venu uncle! Your body of work and your expertise over the craft will forever be research material for generations to come! Rest in peace legend," he tweeted.

A "heartbroken" Dulquer Salmaan posted this note for Nedumudi Venu: "Rest in Peace Venu uncle ! One of our finest actors and one of the kindest human beings."

Tributes also poured in from the likes of actor-director Revathy, who wrote: "Remembering you with a lot of Love and Respect. The simple thoughts you shared to better my performance will always remain a lesson learnt dedicated to you. May your loved ones be blessed with the courage to accept your departure. With fond memories."

Late actor Nedumudi Venu was also mourned by Parvathy Thiruvothu, Nivin Pauly and Namitha. "I consider myself incredibly lucky to have been able to work with this masterclass of an actor and just the most wonderful, loving human being. Charlie and now Puzhu, just before he's left us. What a terrible loss. I salute his artistry and carry within me the incredible fervour for the craft he's instilled in me as an actor through his work," wrote Parvathy.

I will never forget the love and guidance you gave me in my first film. I will always cherish that I started my journey alongside you. Will miss you Venu chetta. 💔



Nedumudi Venu, who stepped into the world of acting as a theatre artiste, made his debut in Malayalam cinema with G Aravindan's 1978 film Thambu. In a career spanning over 40 years, Nedumudi Venu's featured in versatile roles. Aaravam, Oridathoru Phayalwan and Kallan Pavithran are some of his best known movies. Nedumudi Venu won two National Awards in his career and a Special Jury Mention.