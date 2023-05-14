To Anushka Sharma, A Heartfelt 'Mother's Day' Post From Husband Virat Kohli

Image was shared by Virat Kohli. (courtesy: virat.kohli)

Virat Kohli left the sweetest message for the women in his life on the occasion of Mother's Day. The Cricketer, who is undoubtedly a doting father, husband and son, shared images of the mothers in his life to celebrate the day. In the first frame, we can see a silhouette image of his wife Anushka Sharma with little Vamika on her lap. In the second and third frame we can see images of his mother Saroj Kohli and Ashima Sharma. Sharing the post, Virat Kohli simply wrote, "Happy Mother's Day." His wife Anushka Sharma was one of the first to react to the post, she wrote, "Thank You."

A few days back, the cricketer shared a picture of himself with wife Anushka Sharma from their dinner date. The picture appears to be from an eatery in Delhi. In the picture, Anushka can be seen dressed in an orange dress while Virat complements her in a black shirt. Earlier this week, the cricketer shared a selfie of himself with Anushka Sharma and he wrote in his caption. "Out and about in Delhi."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are absolute couple goals and their Instagram timelines stands as proof.

Recently the couple was seen shaking a leg to the peppy tunes of Punjabi artist Shubh's song Elevated. In the video shared by Anushka Sharma, we can see the husband-wife duo making an uber cool entry into a gym and without much ado shaking their legs to the dance track. In the end, however Virat Kohli fails to keep up with his wife and puts his foot down as Anushka breaks into hysterical laughter.

The actress captioned the video after her famous movie song from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and we cannot agree more. The caption read, "Dance pe chance skills."

Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021.