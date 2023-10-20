Taapsee Pannu To Produce Web Series Next: Report

Image Instagrammed by Taapsee. (courtesy: TaapseePannu)

Taapsee Pannu, whose production Dhak Dhak released last week, is gearing up to produce a web-series next, according to a report by News 18. "Yes, Taapsee is currently working on the pre-production of a web series. Whether or not she will be starring in it, is still unclear. The script has already been locked but the casting is still at a nascent stage," News 18 quoted a source in its report. The report claimed that Taapsee has another film in the line-up. The source added, "The pre-production work on it is underway. If all goes well, the shoot for it will start very soon. Taapsee loved the story as it aligns with her sensibility as an actor and audience."

Taapsee Pannu launched her production house Outsider Films in 2021. She collaborated with Pranjal Khandhdiya, who has earlier produced films like Soorma, Rashmi Rocket and Kachhey Kimbu. When Pranjal, was asked about the projects, he confirmed the news, stated News 18. "We have a very good line-up of content that we've developed in-house. Our next production is going on floors soon. The paperwork on it is being processed. There's also a web series that we're planning to get into. It's a lovely series that we're developing. Both these announcements should happen in the coming months," he said.

Taapsee Pannu was seen in Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba, starring Vikrant Massey and Rashmi Rocket. She also starred in Shabaash Mithu, based on the life of Mithali Raj. She will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. Taapsee Pannu made her debut as a producer with Blurr. She also acted in that movie alongside Gulshan Devaiah. Dhak Dhak features Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. The film deals with four women embarking on a daring motorcycle adventure through the tough terrain of Leh.