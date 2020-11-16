Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra, Featuring Karan Mehra And Ihana Dhillon, Is Out Now

Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon in Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra.

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has always brought audiences some of the most iconic love songs. The music heavyweight now presents Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra with vocals by Jubin Nautiyal and music by Rochak Kohli.

The song of love, entanglement and unrequited feelings features actors Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon, in a heart wrenching video directed by Navjit Buttar.

Says Karan Mehra, "This song takes listeners through a journey of many different emotions one goes through when in love and I'm so happy to be a part of it."

Adds Ihana Dhillon, "A beautiful, relatable love story unfolds in Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra and it will truly strike a chord with people. I was very excited to team up with Karan for this and I hope audiences enjoy it."

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series presents Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra. With vocals by Jubin Nautiyal and music by Rochak Kohli, the song featuring Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel.

