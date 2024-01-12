Pongal Releases: Merry Christmas To Captain Miller, 8 Big Films This Festive Weekend

Dhanush in a still from the Captain Miller. (courtesy: YouTube)

The upcoming Pongal / Sankranti festival promises to bring joy to Indian households. For movie enthusiasts, in particular, it is going to be twice the fun. Why, you ask? Well, not just one or two, but a total of eight films featuring stars from across the nation are gracing the big screens this week. From Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas to Dhanush's Captain Miller and Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, this festive week is nothing short of a visual feast for cinema lovers. If you're wondering which films are making their way to theatres this week, here's a list that might inspire you to head to the cinemas:

1. Merry Christmas - January 12

Sriram Raghavan, who is undoubtedly the master of the suspense genre, is back with a Pongal treat, titled Merry Christmas. The film is headlined by two superstars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi caught in a maze of death and secrets with a sprinkling of romance. The movie also features Tinnu Raaj Anand, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Radhika Apte in key roles, and has been shot in Tamil and Hindi simultaneously.

2. Guntur Kaaram - January 12

Superstar Mahesh Babu is back with an action-packed film directed by Trivikram. Guntur Kaaram features Sreeleela as the female lead, along with Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, and Ramya Krishnan in important roles. From the trailer, Mahesh Babu is not holding back on the action or the legendary charm.

3. Captain Miller - January 12

The period action film set in the 1930s is headlined by Dhanush. Directed and written by Arun Matheswaran, Captain Miller is about the rebel leader forced to take a stand when circumstances go against him. One of Dhanush's most-anticipated films in the recent past, the trailer already has fans hooked.

4. Saindhav - January 13

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, Saindhav marks Venkatesh Daggubati's 75th venture in the film industry. The trailer hints at a drug cartel and a hero racing against time to stop them. The movie also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui [in his Telugu debut], Andrea Jeremiah, and Jisshu Sengupta.

5. Ayalaan - January 12

Headlined by Sivakarthikeyan with Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead, Ayalaan is a sci-fi film directed by R. Ravikumar. The story revolves around an alien making human friends after landing on Earth. The movie is produced by KJR Studios and features music by AR Rahman and is one of the most anticipated films in the Pongal lineup.

6. Hanu Man - January 12

Directed by Prasanth Varma and starring Teja Sajja, Hanu Man introduces an Indian superhero set in the fictional village of Anjanadri. While the plot revolves around good and evil, the trailer promises lots of fun and awe-inspiring twists. The film is the first instalment in the Prashanth Varma Cinematic Universe.

7. Mission: Chapter 1 - January 12

Arun Vijay returns with the action thriller film Mission: Chapter 1, directed by AL Vijay. The cast also includes Amy Jackson, Nimisha Sajayan, Nick Khan, and Tygorah Smith. The story revolves around a prisoner determined to escape against all odds to meet his sick daughter.

8. Naa Saami Ranga - January 14

A remake of the 2018 Malayalam film Porinju Mariam Jose, Naa Saami Ranga is helmed by Vijay Binni and stars Nagarjuna in the lead role. The film is loosely based on real-life events in Thrissur, Kerala, during the 1980s.

Are you also excited to watch these films?