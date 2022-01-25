Padma Honours: Victor Banerjee To Receive Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri For Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam posted this. (Image courtesy: sonunigamofficial)

The list of Padma Awards for 2022 were announced today and actor Victor Banerjee, singer Sonu Nigam and filmmaker Chandrprakash Dwivedi will receive honours for their contribution to the field of arts. Victor Banerjee will receive the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award. Singer Sonu Nigam and filmmaker Chandrprakash Dwivedi will receive the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest award. The Padma Honours are announced each year on the eve of Republic Day. The awards will be presented later this year by President Ramnath Kovind.

Actor Victor Banerjee will receive the Padma Bhushan which is awarded for distinguished service of high order. Mr Banerjee, 75, is known for his work in international and Bengali cinema, He starred in director David Lean's production of A Passage To India, Satyajit Ray's Ghare Baire and Shatranj Ke Khilari, James Ivory's Hullaballoo Over Georgie And Bonnie's Pictures, and Roman Polanski's Bitter Moon. Victor Banerjee's Hindi film credits include Jogger's Park, Bhoot and Gunday. He was last seen in the 2020 film Sannyasi Deshonayok. Mr Banerjee won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Ghare Baire. His performance in AA Passage To India fetched him a nomination at the BAFTA Awards.

Sonu Nigam, 48, is among Indian cinema's most popular and most awarded playback singers. Mr Nigam started out singing playback in the early Nineties and hosting talent show Sa Re Ga Ma in 1995. Among his early hits were Sandese Aate Hain from Border and Yeh Dil Deewana from Pardes. In 2003, Sonu Nigam won the National Award for Best Male Playback Singer for Kal Ho Naa Ho. He has judged shows such as Indian Idol and X Factor (India).

Writer-director Chandraprakash Dwivedi is best-known for for 1991 TV series Chanakya which he directed and starred in. He directed 2003 film Pinjar and his next release is Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar in the title role.

This year's Padma list includes 128 awards – 4 Padma Vibhushans, 17 Padma Bhushans and 107 Padma Shri awards. The award ceremony will be held later this year at Rashtrapati Bhawan.