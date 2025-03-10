OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (Mar 10 - Mar 16): <i>The Diplomat, Be Happy</i> And More

As we enter the new week, several exciting movies and series are set to hit theatres and OTT platforms. From John Abraham's The Diplomat to Be Happy featuring Abhishek Bachchan, this week's release lineup offers a myriad of genres that will impress even the picky watchers. The upcoming releases will satiate all your entertainment needs. So mark your calendars for these much-anticipated arrivals.

The Diplomat (March 14) - Theatres

The upcoming spy thriller features John Abraham as a diplomat who gets entangled in a web of international intrigue. The film promises to deliver high-octane action, suspense, and drama, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

Kesari Veer (March 14) - Theatres

The historical drama narrates the story of Hamirji Gohil and his battle against the Tughlaq Empire to defend the Somnath Temple. Additionally, the film highlights his role in defending Hinduism from a powerful army.

Dilruba (March 14) - Theatres

The Telugu romantic action drama centres on a young guy navigating his complex romantic life after seeing his ex-girlfriend with his current partner. The film explores the themes of relationships, love and aggression.

Welcome to the Family (March 13) - Netflix

The Mexican comedy-drama revolves around two quirky female single mothers who find themselves entangled in a web of deception to secure their futures.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 (March 13) - Prime Video

Based on Robert Jordan's bestselling books, The Wheel of Time Season 3 is the next installment in the fantasy epic series. The new season promises to deliver more magical battles, intricate plot twists, and character development as the story hurtles towards its climactic conclusion.

Be Happy (March 14) - Prime Video

The heartwarming drama, featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma, tells the story of a single father and his talented daughter who aspires to take part in the country's biggest dance reality show. The film's cast also includes Nora Fatehi, Johny Lever, Nassar and Harleen Sethi in key roles.

Ponman (March 14) - Jio Hotstar

A gold dealer's life is turned upside down when he lends sovereigns for a village wedding, only to have the bride's criminal husband plan to steal the gold and kill him. The Malayalam dark comedy is headlined by Basil Joseph with Deepak Parambol, Sajin Gopu and Lijomol Jose in key roles.

The Electric State (March 14) - Netflix

The retro-futuristic sci-fi adventure film is set in an alternate 1980s world. Headlined by Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown, the movie follows a teenage girl and a former soldier as they embark on a perilous journey across a strange and fantastical America.

Agent (March 14) - SonyLiv

Agent follows Ricky, an unpredictable operative, as he infiltrates a terrorist organisation known as The Syndicate. With the guidance of Colonel Mahadev, Ricky must navigate a complex web of deceit and danger to complete his mission. The film features Mammootty, Akhil Akkineni and Dino Morea in key roles.

Dope Thief (March 14) - Apple TV

The crime drama series centres on two friends who pose as DEA agents to rob small-time drug dealers. However, their scheme spirals out of control when they target a major narcotics operation. The show follows their perilous fight for survival as they become entangled in a massive hidden drug corridor.