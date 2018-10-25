MeToo: Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce To Hold Meeting To Resolve Sruthi Hariharan And Arjun Sarja Controversy

(L) Sruthi Hariharan (R) Arjun Sarja (Instagram)

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce - and allied organisations - is holding a meeting on Thursday in the wake of the #MeToo Movement. It will also discuss allegations made against senior actor, Arjun Sarja.

Actor Sruthi Hariharan had alleged on Facebook that Arjun Sarja had behaved inappropriately with her during the filming of a song some years ago. Arjun Sarja has denied the allegation. The meeting will be headed by senior actor turned politician, M H Ambareesh.

Both Arjun Sarja and Sruthi Hariharan have been receiving support and criticism within the industry and online.

A formal code of conduct during the shooting of a film is also likely to be discussed.