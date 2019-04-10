Malayalam Actor Sunny Wayne Marries Renjini Kunju In Guruvayoor, Dulquer Salmaan And Others Send Best Wishes

Sunny Wayne, Renjini Kunju as a 'just married' couple (courtesy sunnywayn)

Malayalam actor Sunny Wayne married Renjini Kunju, a dancer based out of Kozhikode, on Wednesday morning. The couple had a temple wedding at Kerala's Guruvayoor Temple. The actor shared the big news with his fans and followers on his social media accounts. Sunny Wayne shared a photo of himself and his newly married wife Renjini Kunju soon after the wedding and wrote: "Just got married." Renjini Kunju, who is the founder of Kshetra, Wisdom Of Art dance school, smiles ear-to-ear in the photo dressed in a traditional south Indian white and gold saree while Sunny Wayne was a happy groom in a white veshti and chadar.

Take a look at Sunny Wayne and Renjini Kunju's wedding post here:

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages poured in from Sunny Wayne's colleagues such as South actors Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Indrajith Sukumaran and others. On Instagram, Dulquer wrote: "Congratulations lovebirds! This image is love!" while Nivin Pauly added: "Happy married life, Sunny kutta and Renjini! Stay blessed!"

Happy married life Sunny kutta & Renjini! Stay blessed! @SunnyWaynpic.twitter.com/FSbgCZjSzJ — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) April 10, 2019

Screenshot of Dulquer Salmaan's comment

More photos and videos from Sunny Wayne and Renjini Kunju's close-knit wedding ceremony have been curated by fan clubs and shared on social media. The wedding is said to have taken place only in the presence of close friends and family members. Sunny Wayne and Renjini Kunju's have reportedly zeroed in on Kochi as the location of their wedding reception.

Sunny Wayne is best known for his starring roles in films such as Kayamkulam Kochunni, Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, Second Show, Annmariya Kalippilaanu, Pokkiri Simon and others. He was last seen in comedy film French Viplavam.

