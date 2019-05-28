Laila Majnu Actress Ranjeeta's Husband Withdraws Domestic Violence Complaint Against Her

Ranjeeta Kaur in a still from Ghar Ek Mandir. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights She has featured in films like Ankhiyon ke Jharokhon Se and Satte Pe Satt Ranjeeta's husband withdrew the complaint after the family reconciled Ranjeeta lives with her husband and son in Pune

Yesteryear Bollywood actor Ranjeeta Kaur's husband, who had accused his wife and son of physically abuse, reunited with the family after three days following counselling by the Pune police, an official said Monday. Raj Masand (68) had approached the Koregaon Park police in Pune through senior citizen's helpline Thursday night and lodged a complaint against his actor-wife and son, said Madan Bahadurpure, Inspector, Koregaon Park police. In his complaint, Masand had said his son Sky and wife Ranjeeta physically abused him, he said.

Ranjeeta "Robby" Kaur is best known for her acts in films like Laila Majnu, Ankhiyon ke Jharokhon Se and Satte Pe Satta.

There was some dispute in the family after Mr Masand did not give money to his son, who has studied in the USA, to start his own business, he said. During a heated argument Thursday, Sky allegedly thrashed Mr Masand and asked him to leave home at the Atur Park Housing Society in the upscale Koregaon Park area, about 200 km from here, he said.

Mr Masand stayed in the Poona Club, of which he is a member, for three days, he said.

Acting on Mr Masand's complaint, the police summoned his actor-wife and son, said Inspector Bahadurpure. Mr Masand was reluctant to register an offence against his son, fearing doing so will ruin his career, he said.

Inspector Bhadurpure then initiated counselling of Mr Masand's son and wife, and told them about possible consequences if an offence is registered against them. Realising his mistake, Sky stood up and embraced his father and promised never to misbehave with him in the future, said the police inspector.

Later, Mr Masand withdrew his complaint and went home along with wife and son, he said.