Kartik Aaryan's <i>Aashiqui 3</i> Is Finally Scheduled To Start Filming; Here's When

Kartik Aaryan's Aashiqui 3 was announced by filmmaker Anurag Basu and since then, fans have been excited to find out how the newest installment of the classic franchise turns out. After a long wait and high anticipation, there is finally an update on the film.

Anurag Basu recently shared an update during an interview with ANI. "We will start the shoot next month," he shared, and confirmed that currently the film is in pre-production stage.

The third franchise of the movie was officially confirmed by Kartik in September 2022, when he shared a glimpse on Instagram with the caption, "Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum, Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum. Aashiqui 3. This one is going to be heart-wrenching!! My first with Basu Da."

Earlier last month, there were reports that Triptii Dimri was dropped from the project as the makers felt she was not a good fit for the role.

"The fundamental requirement to be the heroine of Aashiqui 3 is innocence reflecting through, and as observed by the team behind the film, Triptii Dimri with her recent films has become too exposed to be cast in this romantic film which demands purity in demeanour from the female lead. Aashiqui is a legendary, soulful love story and the makers do not see Tripti fitting the parameters," a source close to the development stated.

Apart from Aashiqui 3, Anurag Basu is also working on Metro In Dino, the sequel to the 2007 hit Life in a Metro. The film features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

