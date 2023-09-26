Jimmy Shergill Reveals He Used To Sleep On The Sets Of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S

Image was shared on YouTube. (courtesy: BollywoodHDWorld)

Tanu Weds Manu star Jimmy Shergill, who made quite an impression with his role in Sanjay Dutt's comedy film Munnabhai M.B.B.S, recently revealed in an interview with Bollywood Hungama the real reason why he looked so much in charcter in the movie, where he played the role of a terminally ill patient. He said that while shooting for the cameo in Munna Bhai MBBS, he was also shooting for another film Agnipankh in Pune. So to shoot for his portions of Munna Bhai MBBS, the actor would drive himself from Pune to Mumbai everyday at Film City where the film was being shot, tiring himself out completely.

Jimmy Shergill told Bollywood Hungama, "While the Munna Bhai crew was lighting up the location, I would wear my hospital patient costume and doze off on one of the fake hospital beds that was part of set furniture, because I knew that we had to shoot all night long later. And when someone suddenly woke me up, I would instantly go to shoot in that sleep-deprived, disheveled look."

On the work front, the Mohabbatein actor will soon be seen in the heist comedy drama Choona. The trailer of the Netflix series was shared by Jimmy Shergill on his Instagram feed alongside the caption, "29th September ka muhurat hai, Choona tab hi lagayenge (The time is set for 29th Septemeber, will cheat on that day."

Take a look at the trailer below:

Jimmy Shergill had appeared in Operation Mayfair earlier this year. Besides Jimmy Shergill, Choona also stars actors like Namit Das, Vikram Kocchar and Aashim Gulati. Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, Choona is set to have its OTT Premiere on September 29 on Netflix.