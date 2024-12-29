Is Deepika Padukone Delaying <i>Kalki 2</i> Shoot Because Of Daughter Dua? Reports Say So

The massive scale on which the magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD was made set the tone for many things, including a sequel. As the movie ended on a cliffhanger, fans have been waiting to see what happens next. But there might be sad news.

Reports suggest that Deepika Padukone, the female lead in the movie, is in no hurry to start working and that her only priority right now is her daughter Dua.

The reports surfaced from the recent meet-and-greet event that new parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh held in Mumbai to introduce paparazzi to their daughter Dua.

At the event, a media professional asked the actress about the progress of Kalki 2, to which Deepika replied that her right now Dua is her top priority and that she is not in a rush to start working anytime soon.

She also mentioned that she doesn't want to leave her daughter alone while she goes off to work. "I will raise my daughter myself, just the way my mom raised me," Deepika added.

This led to speculations that the shoot for Kalki 2, which was supposed to begin in the summer of 2025, is going to get delayed.

Coming to the movie, Kalki 2898 AD released on June 27 this year. Apart from Deepika,the film also features Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. With an overwhelming response, the film earned over Rs 1000 crore at the box office worldwide.

Previously, director Nag Ashwin said about Deepika in the film, "She is the most important part of the story. We had a lot of discussions on it when we were writing as well. I think the simplest answer that we arrived at was whose character do you remove and the story does not exist? And that became Deepika's character. Because if you remove her character, there is no story. There is no Kalki."

