Soorarai Pottru Remake: Akshay Kumar's Film To 'Take-Off' On September 1

The Hindi adaptation of the hit Tamil film Soorarai Pottru will release in cinema halls across the world on September 1, the makers announced on Tuesday. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, the remake is directed by Sudha Kongara, who also helmed the Suriya-starrer original, which premiered on Prime Video in November 2020. Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and 2D Entertainment led by Suriya, Jyothika Sadanah and Rajsekar Pandian are partnering as producers on the Hindi film.

Abundantia Entertainment shared the release date of the currently untitled project on its official Twitter page.

"Ready to soar! Directed by National Award winner @Sudha_Kongara and starring @akshaykumar #RadhikaMadan and @SirPareshRawal, Production No. 27 releases in theatres worldwide on 1st September, 2023. #Jyotika @Suriya_offl @vikramix @rajsekarpandian @2D_ENTPVTLTD @CaptGopinath," the banner said in the post.

Soorarai Pottru (Praise the brave) revolved around Nedumaaran Rajangam or Maara (played by Suriya), who sets out to make the common man fly and in the process takes on the world's most capital intensive industry with the help of his family, friends and sheer will power. It was partly inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan founder Captain G R Gopinath.

The Tamil film won five awards at the 68th National Film Awards, including best feature film, best actor for Suriya, and best actress for Aparna Balamurali.

The upcoming Hindi adaptation of Soorarai Pottru also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawa

