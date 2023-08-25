Hema Malini On Deol Family Dynamics: 'It's Funny How People Make It Look Like We Are Separated'

Hema Malini and Dharmendra. (Courtesy: HemaMalini)

Ever since Hema Malini and her two daughters Esha and Ahana's absence at Sunny Deol's elder son Karan's wedding, the dynamics of the Deol family have been triggering questions among people. Hema Malini, who recently watched Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and heaped praises on the film, addressed the issues of her family equations in one of her recent interviews. Speaking to India Today, Hema Malini said, "It is funny how people make it look like we are separated. We are always together; whole family is with us. For certain reasons, they were not in the marriage and that is a different matter." Hema Malini revealed that Sunny and Bobby Deol always come for Raksha Bandhan. The veteran actor added, "But Sunny, Bobby always come during Raksha Bandhan since the beginning."

Earlier, Hema Malini opened up about Dharmendra living with his other family in Lehren TV interview. Hema Malini said during that interview, she "doesn't feel bad" about Dharmendra not living with her. She said, "I am not feeling bad about it or sulking or feeling sad about it. I am happy with myself. I have my two children, and I have brought them up very well. Of course, he (Dharmendra) is there, always. Everywhere. Naturally he has to do it. He was the one worried, 'Shaadi hona chaiye bachchon ka jaldi' (The kids should get married early). I said Hoga (It'll happen). When the time is right, the right person will come around. With the blessings of God and guru ma, everything happened."

Dharmendra married Hema Malini, a top film star of the time, in 1980. The actor has two daughters - Esha and Ahana - with Hema Malini. Before venturing into films, Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954 at the age of 19. They are parents to four children together - Sunny, Bobby Vijeeta and Ajeeta.

Hema Malini performed with dancers during release of her book Chal Mann Vrindavan in New Delhi this week. Hema Malini, who is the Lok Sabha member from Mathura, is the chief editor of the book, which is a compilation of glossy and unique photographs of the temples and edifices of Mathura-Vrindavan, which she hopes and believes will be a tourism booster.