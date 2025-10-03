Hema Malini Ignores Fan's Selfie Request At Event, Internet Asks "Why So Much Attitude?"

Veteran actor Hema Malini recently attended a Navratri event in Uttar Pradesh. However, a clip surfaced online showing her ignoring a fan who tried to take a selfie with her. The clip has gone viral and sparked backlash on the Internet, with some asking, "Why so much attitude?" Another section of people defended her right to privacy.

How The Internet Reacted

The clip shows Hema Malini attending the event as a guest of honour. When the fan panned the selfie camera towards her, the actor glanced briefly, then quickly looked away, appearing disinterested.

One Internet user commented, "Why does Hema Malini accept public invitations when she has so many issues with taking pictures with fans?"

Another wrote, "Why so much attitude?"

Someone even described Hema Malini as "Jaya Bachchan's copy."

One more comment read, "Unnecessary attitude. If she wanted to behave this way, what was the purpose of going then?"

Some fans came out in support of Hema Malini and her right to privacy.

One person remarked, "Madam, there are some etiquettes we need to keep in mind before taking videos and photos. Ask or request the other person if they are comfortable with taking a picture with you."

Actress Sunita Rajwar also supported Hema Malini, writing, "Why do people want to get clicked like this with no respect or response? An actor is a human being like you; don't do this to yourself."

About Hema Malini

After an illustrious career in films, Hema Malini has been serving as a Lok Sabha MP for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), representing Mathura since 2014.

Recently, the actress spoke to NDTV on the 50th anniversary of Sholay, recalling fond memories of shooting the Ramesh Sippy cult classic. Her last release was in 2020, a film titled Shimla Mirch starring Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.

