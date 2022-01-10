Golden Globes 2022: List Of Winners - Two Big Wins For Succession

Golden Globes 2022: A still from Succession.

Hollywood opened its awards season account with a pale version of the Golden Globes held behind closed doors on Sunday (Monday morning for India). Early winners included Squid Game's O Yeong-su and Succession's Jeremy Strong, who won Best Supporting Actor (Television) and Best TV Actor (Drama). Succession also fetched the Best Supporting Actress (Television) award for Sarah Snook. DeBose won Best Supporting Actress (Film) for her performance in Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story. Jason Sudeikis won Best TV Actor (Comedy/Musical) for Ted Lasso.

The nominations this year, announced on December 13 by Snoop Dogg, were led by Kenneth Branagh's Belfast and Jane Campion's The Power Of The Dog with seven nods each.

The Golden Globes this year is being held privately minus a red carpet, audience and TV broadcast - and not just because of COVID. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association or HFPA, which awards the Globes, is facing a reckoning over issues of diversity and ethics. No stars are attending the Globes because of an industry boycott, led by Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson and other A-listers. The award show has been all but blacked out after NBC announced they would not broadcast it this year. HFPA announced over the weekend that the show would not be live-streamed either.

Regardless, there were still Golden Globes to be won and here is the list of winners.

The winners in the film categories:

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Best Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Best Foreign Language Film: Drive My Car (Japan)

Best Animated Feature: Encanto

The winners in the television categories:

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Actor - Musical/Comedy: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Sasso)

Best Supporting Actress: Sarah Snook (Succession)

Best Supporting Actor: O Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Film: Kate Winslet (Mare Of Easttown)

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Film: Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

(This list is being updated as awards are announced)