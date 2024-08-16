"Big Surprise For Me. Didn't Even Know When National Awards Happen": Neena Gupta On WinBest Supporting Actress For <i>Uunchai</i>

Veteran actress Neena Gupta has achieved another milestone in her illustrious career by winning the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Uunchai. In an exclusive interview with ANI, the 65-year-old actress shared her surprise and gratitude upon receiving the award. "Not at all. It is a big surprise for me because it has been a long time since the film came out. I didn't even know when the National Awards happen. I had no idea about it. I'm very thankful to get this award because a National Award is a big deal," the actor said.

Describing the film as deeply meaningful, Neena said, "Uunchai is a very special film for me. First, I worked with really good actors from the film industry. It was my dream to work with Sooraj ji, and I am very happy he also got an award. It was a very special film for me."

Uunchai revolves around the friendship between characters played by Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, and Anupam Kher. The film also features Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra in prominent roles.

The story follows Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa as they plan and debate the idea of climbing Mount Everest. However, their plans are interrupted when Danny's character passes away before they can begin the trek.

The friends decide to fulfill Danny's character's final wish by scattering his ashes on Mount Everest. Parineeti Chopra, playing a trainer, helps them prepare for the journey. With the support of Neena Gupta and Sarika, they successfully climb the mountain and achieve their goal.

The 70th National Film Awards, celebrating the finest films and cinematic achievements of 2022, were announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in Delhi on Friday. The jury for the 70th National Film Awards included Rahul Rawail as the Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury, Nila Madhab Panda as the Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury, and Gangadhar Mudalair as the Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

Uunchai also marked Sooraj Barjatya's return to directing after his 2015 family drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.