Australian Cricketer David Warner To Make His Telugu Debut With <i>Robinhood</i>. See First Look Poster

David Warner's fans in India are in for an exciting treat as the former Australian cricketer, renowned for his explosive batting, is set to make his debut in Telugu cinema.

On Saturday, Warner took to his X account to announce that he would be making a special appearance in the upcoming film Robinhood, which stars Nithiin and Sreeleela. He shared the film's poster, giving fans a glimpse of his look and revealing the release date.

"Indian Cinema, here I come. Excited to be a part of #Robinhood. Thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this one. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON MARCH 28th," Warner wrote in his post.

Directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Robinhood is expected to be an action-packed entertainer. The film also features music by GV Prakash Kumar and marks the second collaboration between Nithiin and Venky Kudumula after their successful film Bheeshma.

Warner, a beloved figure among Indian cricket fans, has long expressed his admiration for Telugu cinema. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, who led his team to an IPL victory in 2016, gained popularity during the COVID-19 lockdown for his dance videos. His reels featuring Telugu songs like "Srivalli" from Pushpa and "Mind Block" from Sarileru Neekevvaru won him a massive following beyond the cricket world.