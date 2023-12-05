Armaan Malik Shuts Down Trolls Judging Him For Calling Ranbir Kapoor 'Best Actor': 'Take Your Hate Elsewhere'

Image was posted on X. (courtesy: NishitShawHere)

Singer Armaan Malik has been on the receiving end of criticism ever since the singer gave a shout out to actor Ranbir Kapoor on his performance in Animal. It so happened that on December 4th, Armaan called Ranbir Kapoor, "the best actor of our generation." This however did not sit well with some users who dropped negative comments below the post. A user wrote, "But one of the worst movies of our generation #Animal. Period ." Another user wrote, "Ever heard the names of NTR, Ram Charan ??? Just asking ." A third user wrote, "He is a good actor indeed but definitely not the best."

A day after, Armaan Malik reacted to the comments coming his way and also called people out for "judging" him. He wrote in another post on X, "I hate that by just saying what I felt about somebody being the best actor, so many peeps are coming at me and judging me as a person lol you guys really need to chill. I wrote that tweet in admiration of someone's craft, and that was that. Kindly take your hate elsewhere. Thank you."

Meanwhile, the Monday test has been passed with "distinction marks" by the new blockbuster in town – Ranbir Kapoor's new release Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Animal scored the "biggest Monday ever" with record earnings of just over ₹ 40 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film's Hindi version now has a total of at ₹ 216.64 crore at the domestic box office; the regional dubs have contributed another ₹ 29 crore bringing the total of all versions of the film to over ₹ 246 crore.

Animal had a worldwide theatrical release on December 1, 2023. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.