Ameesha Patel, Shriya Saran, Rupali Ganguly And Others Lit Up Eknath Shinde's Ganesh Utsav

Ameesha Patel, Shriya Saran and others attended Ganesh Utsav at Eknath Shinde's house

On Sunday evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hosted a Ganesh Utsav in his residence in Mumbai. The celebration was attended by many renowned actresses of the film industry included Ameesha Patel, Pooja Hegde and others. Ameesha Patel, who is basking in the massive success of her film Gadar 2, a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar, turned up at the party in a simple yet lovely white ensemble. Actress Pooja Hedge and Shriya Saran however showed up in beautiful sarees. Both the actresses, who have worked in Hindi and in films down South looked gorgeous. While Pooja Hedge attended sans her family, Shriya Saran was accompanied by her husband Andrei Koscheev.

Take a look at the actresses' OOTN:

Singham star Kajal attended the event with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and her little one, son Neil. The family was pictured twinning in shades of green and blue. Television star Rupali Ganguly, who became a household name, courtesy her role in the daily soap Anupamaa, showed up as well with her son Rudransh. Shehnaaz Gill also marked her presence at the Utsav in a yellow kurta. The actress had earlier visited the new Parliament building along with her Thank You For Coming co-stars Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh and others.

See some pictures from last night:

Beside the women folk, superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan also paid a visit at Eknath Shinde's house to seek lord Ganpati's darshan. See their pictures below:

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 set new records in its dream run, some of which have been reset by Jawan. However, Gadar 2 still holds the record for highest Independence Day business on August 15.

Ameesha Patel is known for films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic.