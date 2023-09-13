Actor Satinder Kumar Khosla, Known As Birbal, Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest

A throwback of Satinder Kumar Khosla. (courtesy: bollywood.nostalgia)

Veteran actor Satinder Kumar Khosla, who was popularly known by his stage name Birbal, died on Tuesday evening at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, news agency ANI reported. He was in his 80s. The late actor's friend Jugnu confirmed the news of Satinder Kumar Khosla's death to ANI. Satinder Kumar Khosla died due to cardiac arrest. His final rites will take place on Wednesday. Paying tribute to Satinder Kumar Khosla, film body Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), posted on X (earlier called Twitter) "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Birbal (Member since 1981)."

Read CINTAA's tribute to Satinder Kumar Khosla:

Satinder Kumar Khosla featured in over 500 films across language including Punjabi, Bhojpuri and Marathi cinema, in addition to the Hindi cinema. The actor was best known for his comic roles. His initial role as Baanchcharam in V Shantaram's film Boond Jo Ban Gayi Moti launched his career. Later he had a brief role as a prisoner in Ramesh Sippy's 1975 blockbuster film Sholay that made him a familiar face. He later featured in brief roles in films like Anurodh and Amir Garib.

Satinder Kumar Khosla's film credits include several movies of Manoj Kumar including the likes of Upkar, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and Kranti. He also feature in brief roles in Naseeb, Yaarana, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Anjaam to name a few. He also appeared in films like Sadma, Betaab, Dil, Bol Radha Bol, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Anjaam, Mr And Mrs Khiladi, among others.

(With inputs from ANI)