World's Top 5 Universities To Study Medicine

Foreign med schools advised to give preference to high-scoring Indian AIPMT students.

If you're getting ready for medical examinations and aiming for admission to the top-ranked universities globally, consider the 2023 QS World University Rankings, which highlight Harvard University, the University of Oxford, Stanford University, Johns Hopkins University, and the University of Cambridge as the foremost institutions worldwide. Each year, thousands of Indian students go abroad to pursue medical studies.

Here are a few things to know about the leading universities:

Harvard University

Harvard Medical School stands as one of the world's most prestigious institutions for medical education, renowned for its rigorous academic standards. While the annual tuition for an MBBS program at Harvard Medical School is $69,300 (approximately Rs 50,51,700), the institution offers various scholarships and financial assistance opportunities to eligible students.

Eligibility and admission process

To get admission to Harvard Medical School, students' academic records and Medical College Admission Test (MCAT) scores are crucial factors. The school seeks candidates with a strong academic background, which should include coursework in the humanities and social sciences.

University of Oxford

The Faculty of Medicine at the University of Oxford provides an extensive academic training programme designed to bolster the field of medicine. Students have the opportunity to engage in a thorough pre-clinical research in three years, followed by three additional years dedicated to clinical research. Furthermore, students can enhance their expertise and pursue advanced education by collaborating within various research laboratories across the Medical Science Division.

Applicants require an IELTS score of 7-7.5 or a TOEFL score of 100. The IELTS score for graduate applicants is at a lower threshold starting at 6.5.

Stanford University

Stanford University School of Medicine, in the United States, is renowned globally for its excellence in medical education. The Committee on Admissions (COA) has officially endorsed a set of 15 Core Competencies for Prospective Medical Students. These competencies are categorized into four distinct areas: Interpersonal Skills, Intrapersonal Skills, Critical Thinking and Reasoning Abilities, and Proficiency in Scientific Knowledge.

Eligibility

Applicants are considered for admission to Stanford Medicine without regard to their country of origin. Applicants with disabilities are eligible to apply.

Eligible applicants include U.S. citizens, permanent U.S. residents holding a valid visa, individuals who have been granted Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services at the time of application, undocumented students, and international students.



International Students must have studied for at least one academic year at an accredited college or university in the United States, Canada, or the United Kingdom prior to applying for admission.

Applicants must have earned a Bachelor's degree at an accredited college or University by time of anticipated matriculation.



In order for your application to be considered for the 2024 admissions cycle, at least 1 MCAT result from an exam taken after January 2020 and before September 10, 2023 should be included in your application.



Stanford Medicine has a strict no-transfer policy and reserves the right to deny a supplemental application to those who have previously enrolled in another medical school domestically or abroad.



Johns Hopkins University



Founded in 1876, Johns Hopkins University is one of the most expensive medical schools in the US. However, the university offers a variety of financial aid options to help students afford their education. The options include scholarships, grants, and loans.



Eligibility and admission process



Johns Hopkins University has a minimum GPA requirement of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, and the application fee for Johns Hopkins is non-refundable.



Admission criteria for international students



International students who have completed at least one year of study at a recognized university in the United States or Canada are eligible to apply. English fluency is required, but the TOEFL test is not necessary.

University of Cambridge

Cambridge University in the UK offers two medical courses: the Standard Course and the Graduate Course.

Courses available

Those who do not have a degree can apply for the Standard Course in Medicine, which is a 3-year programme that includes lectures, practical classes, and supervisions.

Eligibility

Cambridge University has a relatively high acceptance rate of 21 per cent. The TOEFL requirement is 110, and the IELTS range is 7-7.5. The required GPA is about 3.7.

(With inputs from the official websites of universities, topuniversities.com, and tcglobal.com).