Women's Day 2019: CIS Use Colours To Educate Students On Gender Parity

Women's Day 2019: CIS organized an activity to educate students about gender parity.

In a bid to acknowledge the contributions of women in the society and pay tribute to their achievements in various social, economic, cultural, and political fields, Canadian International School (CIS) here on Thursday celebrated International Women's Day 2019 around the theme #BalanceForBetter by making a call to action for creating a more gender balanced world. The school organized an activity where men were dressed up in pink and women in blue to educate students about gender parity and promote the message among them that how collective action and shared responsibility for driving a gender-balanced world is key, said a statement from the School.

CIS has been celebrating equal rights year after year and has been taking several initiatives to remove gender bias from the school, the statement added.

One such initiative is CIS Allies, its goal is to eliminate discrimination against women, LGBTQ, people from various socioeconomic backgrounds and religions, and students from other countries.

The initiative is the brainchild of IB students that work towards educating fellow students and teachers on various issues through presentations and activities, said the statement.

Women's Day 2019: International Women's Day is a day dedicated to honour and celebrate women across the world.

"This year's International Women's Day is rightly themed as #BalanceforBetter as it is high time that we voice out for both gender equality and equity of our genders," said Shweta Sastri, Managing Director, CIS.

"Gender equality is a fundamental right for all and providing women with access to equal choice of work and pay, access to education, healthcare, adequate political and economic representation. That is what makes a nation most empowered and it should begin right from the school," Ms Shastri added.

"We should treat our students equally irrespective of their gender and teach them to have equal respect for both men and women. It is important for them to stand up for equality as they are the backbones of our future and can pave way for a balanced and a better world. Happy Women's Day to all. Hope we attain equal height with equal right," she said.

