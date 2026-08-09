Who Is CSIR Scientist Akanksha Singh? Researcher Wins Third Major Honour In 2026

Dr Akanksha Singh, a scientist at the CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CSIR-CIMAP), has achieved a rare milestone in Indian science. The researcher has been selected for the NASI Young Scientist Award 2026 in Agricultural and Plant Sciences.

The latest recognition gives Singh three major national honours in 2026. Earlier this year, she became a member of the Indian National Young Academy of Sciences (INYAS). She was selected as an Indian National Science Academy (INSA) Young Associate.

Who Is CSIR Scientist Akanksha Singh?

Dr Akanksha Singh is a Scientist-D at CSIR-CIMAP. She works in the institute's Division of Crop Protection and Production. She holds a PhD in Botany. She has developed her research career around plant health and sustainable agriculture.

Her work focuses on areas such as plant-microbe interactions, fungal diseases, biological crop protection, fungicide development, and eco-friendly disease management.

The broader aim of her research is to find safer ways to protect crops from diseases.Her work explores alternatives that can reduce the need for chemical pesticides.

Akanksha Singh's Research And Contribution To Agriculture

Singh's research is important because crop diseases can affect both farm productivity and the quality of agricultural produce. Her work looks at scientific methods that can support healthier crops while reducing environmental impact. Her research in biological crop protection also connects with the growing need for sustainable agriculture.

Akanksha Singh Wins Third Major Honour In 2026

The NASI Young Scientist Award marks the third major recognition for Singh this year. She is among 16 scientists selected for the 2026 award across different disciplines.

The National Academy of Sciences, India was established in 1930. It is one of the country's oldest scientific academies. Its Young Scientist Award recognises promising researchers for significant contributions early in their careers.

Singh is scheduled to receive the honour during NASI's 96th Annual Session and Symposium at Banaras Hindu University on December 4 and 5, 2026. Her three recognitions in one year highlight the growing visibility of young Indian researchers working on practical challenges in agriculture and environmental sustainability.