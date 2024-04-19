What Is The Difference Between NDA And CDS Exams

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to commence the CDS and NDA exams from April 21, 2024. Candidates who aspire to join Indian Armed Forces as Officers can appear for the two exams. While, the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) exams offer almost same salary, roles and responsibility, the difference exists in the nature of the commission and degree awarded to the candidates.

NDA is conducted for aspirants who have qualified or are appearing in Class 12, whereas candidates qualified or appearing in Graduation are eligible to appear for CDS.

The age limit for candidates applying for the NDA exam is 16.5 to 19.5 years whereas for applying to CDS the minimum age limit is 19 years and the maximum age limit is 25 years.

The degrees awarded to candidates after qualifying the NDA training is Army Cadets: BSc/BSc (Computer)/ BA/BTech degree, Naval Cadets: BTech degree and Air Force Cadets: BTech degree.

Those who qualify CDS become Army Cadets in IMA with degree in PG Diploma in Military and Defense Management.

The training centres for NDA applicants is National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Pune, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and Indian Air Force Academy, Hyderabad.

The training centres for CDS is Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for Army Cadets Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala for Navy Cadets, Indian Air Force Academy, Hyderabad for Air Force Officers and Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai.