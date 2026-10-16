What Is An OCI Card? Eligibility, Benefits And Restrictions Explained

The Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) Scheme was introduced in August 2005 through an amendment to the Citizenship Act, 1955, in response to demands from people of Indian origin, particularly those living in North America and other developed countries. The scheme was launched at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Hyderabad in January 2006.

The scheme allows eligible foreign nationals of Indian origin to register as Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders. However, OCI status is not equivalent to dual citizenship. An OCI cardholder remains a foreign national and does not hold Indian citizenship.

What Is an OCI Card?

An OCI card is issued to eligible foreign nationals of Indian origin under Section 7A of the Citizenship Act, 1955. It provides certain immigration, travel, and other benefits in India, subject to applicable rules.

OCI cardholders do not enjoy all the rights available to Indian citizens. They cannot vote in Indian elections or claim constitutional rights reserved for Indian citizens.

Who Is Eligible for an OCI Card?

According to Section 7A of the Citizenship Act, 1955, the following categories of foreign nationals may be eligible for registration as OCI cardholders:

A person who was a citizen of India on or after January 26, 1950.

A person who was eligible to become an Indian citizen on January 26, 1950.

A person who belonged to a territory that became part of India after August 15, 1947.

A child, grandchild or great-grandchild of a person belonging to one of the above categories.

A minor child of a person covered by the eligibility criteria.

A minor child whose parents are both Indian citizens or whose parent is an Indian citizen.

A foreign-origin spouse of an Indian citizen or an OCI cardholder, provided the marriage has been registered and has subsisted for at least two years immediately before the application.

Applicants under the spouse category are subject to security clearance by the competent authority.

Important restriction: A person is not eligible for OCI registration if they, or either of their parents, grandparents or great-grandparents, are or were citizens of Pakistan, Bangladesh or any other country specified by the Central Government through an official notification.

How To Apply for an OCI Card

Applications for OCI registration must be submitted online through the official OCI Services portal: https://ociservices.gov.in.

Applicants must complete the online application and upload the required documents, photograph, and signature. For minors who cannot sign, a left-hand thumb impression may be submitted as applicable.

The documents required depend on the applicant's circumstances and where the application is submitted. These may include:

Proof of current citizenship.

Evidence of the applicant's address in the country or place of application.

Additional documents required to establish eligibility and verify the application.

Foreign nationals applying from within India must meet the applicable visa and residence-document requirements. Tourist, missionary, and mountaineering visa holders cannot apply for OCI registration from within India.

Applicants should consult the official portal for the latest instructions, document requirements, fees, and submission procedures.

What Are the Benefits of an OCI Card in India?

OCI cardholders are entitled to several benefits, including the following:

1. Travel and Stay

Lifelong, multiple-entry visa: OCI cardholders are generally granted a multiple-entry, lifelong visa to visit India for any purpose.

Exemption from registration: They are exempt from registration with the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) or Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO), regardless of the length of their stay, subject to applicable conditions.

Special permission is required for certain activities, including research, missionary or Tabligh activities, mountaineering, journalism, internships with foreign diplomatic missions or foreign government organisations in India, employment with foreign diplomatic missions in India, and visits to protected, restricted or prohibited areas.

OCI cardholders normally residing in India must also comply with applicable requirements to report changes in their permanent residential address and occupation.

2. Parity With Indian Nationals

OCI cardholders enjoy parity with Indian nationals in the following matters:

Domestic airfares in India.

Entry fees for national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, national monuments, historical sites, and museums.

3. Parity With Non-Resident Indians

OCI cardholders enjoy parity with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in specified matters, including:

Inter-country adoption of Indian children, subject to applicable procedures.

Appearing for specified entrance examinations, including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and JEE Advanced, subject to admission rules.

Buying and selling immovable property, except agricultural land, farmhouses, and plantation properties.

Pursuing certain professions, including medicine, dentistry, nursing, pharmacy, law, architecture, and chartered accountancy, subject to the relevant laws and professional requirements.

OCI cardholders may appear for specified entrance examinations but are not eligible for admission to seats reserved exclusively for Indian citizens. Admission is permitted only against eligible NRI or supernumerary seats, as applicable.

OCI cardholders are also eligible for appointment as teaching faculty at specified institutions, including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), central universities, and certain All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

What Rights Do OCI Cardholders Not Have?

An OCI card does not confer Indian citizenship or the political rights associated with it. OCI cardholders are not entitled to:

Vote in Indian elections.

Become members of Parliament, state legislative assemblies or state legislative councils.

Hold constitutional offices reserved for Indian citizens, such as the President or Vice-President of India.

Claim equality of opportunity in public employment under Article 16 of the Constitution in the same manner as Indian citizens.

Acquire agricultural land, farmhouses or plantation properties in India.

OCI cardholders should check the latest government notifications and applicable laws before applying for admission, purchasing property, undertaking restricted activities or claiming any specific benefit.

For official information on eligibility, applications, documents, and benefits, visit the OCI Services portal or the Ministry of Home Affairs website.