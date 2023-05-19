West Bengal 10th Result 2023 Declared: How To Check Your Score

Students can check their West Bengal Madhyamik exam results at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

The result of the West Bengal Class 10 board exams has been announced by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). The pass percentage is 86.15 percent.

Students can check their West Bengal Madhyamik exam results at wbbse.wb.gov.in. Students can also visit wbresults.nic.in and exametc.com to check their West Bengal Class 10 scorecard. Candidates need to use their date of birth and Madhyamik Class 10 roll number as their login credentials.

Devadutta Majhi achieved the top spot and scored 99.57 percent.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the Class 10 students on their results and wished them success in life. “Heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all the students who passed the secondary examination. May each of your future days be filled with success,” the Trinamool supremo wrote.

মাধ্যমিক পরীক্ষায় উত্তীর্ণ সকল ছাত্রছাত্রীদের জানাই আন্তরিক শুভেচ্ছা ও অভিনন্দন।

সাফল্যের সঙ্গে পূর্ণ হোক তোমাদের আগামীর প্রত্যেকটি দিন। — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 19, 2023



How to check West Bengal Madhyamik result 2023:

Step 1: Visit wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the Class 10 result.

Step 3: Enter your West Bengal Class 10 roll number and click on submit.

Step 4: The results will appear on your screen.

How to check West Bengal Madhyamik results via SMS:

Step 1: Open Messages on your phone.

Step 2: Type in WB10 <space> your Madhyamik exam roll number.

Step 3: Send the message to 5676750.

You can also download the West Bengal Class 10 result via Digilocker.

Here is the process:

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or install the Digilocker app on your phone.

Step 2: Enter your personal details and Aadhaar number to create an account.

Step 3: Login with the required credentials on the Digilocker app.

Step 4: Under the ‘education' section, click on the West Bengal Board.

Step 5: Select Class 10 or Madhyamik from the drop-down menu.

Step 6: Enter your Aadhaar card details and the Madhyamik exam results will appear.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will soon announce the re-evaluation process details. Students who are not satisfied with their WB Board Class 10 marks can apply for rechecking of their answer sheets. The results of the re-evaluation cannot be challenged.

Around 6,98,628 candidates appeared in the West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 board exam this year This is a sharp decline from the 10,98,775 students who had given the Class 10th Board exam in 2022.