West Bengal State University (WBSU) Result For UG Semester I, III Released

WBSU result 2019 for UG semesters I and III has been released on the official website

West Bengal State University (WBSU) has announced the CBCS result for undergraduate courses. The result is available under the result tab of the University's official website. Students who appeared for the exam can check their result using their registration number. The University has released result for first and third semesters.

WBSU UG Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to WBSU official website: https://www.wbsuexams.net/

Step two: Click on the results tab.

Step three: Click on the relevant result link.

Step four: Enter your registration number and security code given on the result page.

Step five: Submit and view your result.

WBSU UG Sem I Result 2019: Direct Link

WBSU UG Sem III Result 2019: Direct Link

West Bengal State University came into being in 2007 and started functioning form 2008-09 academic session. 55 colleges in the North 24 Parganas, which were earlier a part for the Calcutta University, became affiliated to West Bengal State University.

