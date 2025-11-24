WBSSC Announces Assistant Teacher Result For Classes 9-10

West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced the State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025 result today (November 24). Candidates can visit the official website (www.westbengalssc.com) to check the result.

The results have been released in scorecard format, and candidates must enter their login credentials to view their scores and qualification status. Over 3.19 lakh candidates appeared for this level.

To fill 35,726 Assistant Teacher vacancies for Classes 9 and 10, the Commission conducted the examination on September 7, 2025. Candidates who have qualified in the exam will now prepare for the next round: document verification. It is expected to start in the first week of December.

Following this, the interview round will be scheduled.

Steps to check the result:

Visit the official website: Go to the WBSSC official portal at westbengalssc.com

Locate the result link: On the homepage, look for the active link titled "Result"

Log in with credentials: Click the link to open the login page. Enter your Roll Number/Application Number and Date of Birth (DOB) as required.

Submit and view the result

Download and save it for future reference

Next steps after results:

Check qualification: If qualified, prepare for document verification (original certificates such as educational qualifications, ID proof, category certificate) and interview.

Download call letter: Shortlisted candidates can access interview call letters from the portal.

Final selection: After the interview, a final merit list will be prepared combining written scores, interview performance, and academic marks.