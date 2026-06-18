WBJEE JECA 2026: OBC Declaration Portal Opens, Candidates Can Apply Till June 19

WBJEE JECA 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has opened an online portal for candidates appearing in JECA 2026 to declare their OBC category for availing reservation benefits. According to an official notice issued on June 16, 2026, the portal will remain active from June 16 to June 19, 2026 (11:59 PM).

Candidates who are eligible for OBC reservation must log in using their application credentials and submit their OBC class details within the specified period. The declaration is being facilitated following the latest notifications issued by the Backward Classes Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal.

OBC Reservation Benefit To Be Granted As Per Government Notifications

WBJEEB stated that eligible candidates can avail the 7 per cent reservation for OBC candidates as notified by the state government. Applicants must select and declare their respective OBC class through the online portal before the deadline.

The board clarified that the reservation benefit will be provided only to candidates who complete the declaration process and satisfy the prescribed eligibility conditions.

Original OBC Certificate Mandatory During Admission

Candidates claiming OBC reservation will have to produce a valid original OBC certificate issued by the competent authority during counselling, admission and document verification. Failure to submit the required certificate may result in cancellation of the claimed reservation benefit.

The board further informed that no request for modification, inclusion or fresh declaration of OBC class will be accepted after the portal closes. Therefore, candidates are advised to complete the process well before the last date.

OBC Reservation And NCL Rules To Be Followed

As per the latest memorandum issued by the Backward Classes Welfare Department, the applicability of OBC reservation and Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) status will be considered during the counselling and admission process. Candidates should ensure that their certificates and supporting documents are valid and updated as per government guidelines.