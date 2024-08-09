WBJEE Counselling 2024 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result Out, Check Details

WBJEE Counselling 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the mop-up round seat allotment result. Students who participated in the counselling process can check and download the result by visiting the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee. They are required to enter their login credentials such as WBJEE roll number and password to access the result.

WBJEE Result 2024: Steps To Check

Go to the official WBJEEB website, wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on 'View Seat Allotment Result for Mop-Up Round of WBJEE Counselling 2024' on the homepage

Enter your login details on the new page

Submit and download the results

Print a hard copy for future reference

Post the allotment of seats, candidates will be required to make payment for the seat acceptance from August 9 to August 12. They will also be required to report to the allotted institutes for document verification by August 12, 2024. Candidates must contact the institute or visit their website for timings and detailed admission requirements.

WBJEE Counselling 2024

The WBJEE counselling process involves several stages, including registration, choice filling for colleges and courses, choice locking, seat allotment, document verification, and more. Seats are allotted based on the seat matrix and the list of participating colleges available on the official website. The Mop-Up Round is conducted to fill any remaining vacant seats after the initial rounds of counselling. This round is open to all candidates who have not been allotted a seat or those who wish to change their current allotment. Please note that the WBJEE 2024 schedule may change due to unavoidable circumstances.