Want To Study MBA In US? Check Out Top 10 Business Schools For 2025

Pursuing an MBA in the United States is a dream for many Indian students, offering world-class education, global exposure, and lucrative career opportunities. The US remains a top destination for MBA aspirants, with prestigious institutions consistently ranking among the best globally.

The QS Rankings 2025 have been released, listing the top business schools in the US. Here's a look at the best MBA programs along with their respective costs:

1. Stanford Graduate School of Business

Located in Stanford, California, this private research university achieved an overall score of 100. The total cost for the first year is $130,746 (around Rs 1,13,51,341) for a single student, including tuition fees, living expenses, housing, medical insurance, and health fees. For married students, the total first-year cost is $157,206 (around Rs 1,36,49,418).

2. The Wharton School (University of Pennsylvania)

Situated in Philadelphia, this university received an overall score of 99.8. The total cost for the first year is $127,716 (around Rs 1,10,90,915), covering tuition fees, university fees, living expenses, and health insurance.

3. Harvard Business School

Headquartered in Boston, Harvard Business School achieved an overall score of 99.4. The total cost for a single student in the first year is $118,854 (around Rs 1,03,20,229), which includes tuition fees, health insurance, student health fees, course materials, housing, transportation, and other living expenses.

4. MIT Sloan School of Management

With an overall score of 99.2, MIT Sloan's MBA program costs $152,280 (around Rs 1,32,23,241) for first-year students, inclusive of all fees.

5. Columbia Business School

Columbia Business School received an overall score of 96.9. The total first-year cost is $132,258 (around Rs 1,14,84,630), covering tuition fees, health insurance, housing, food, books, course materials, supplies, equipment, personal expenses, and transportation.

6. Kellogg School of Management (Northwestern University)

Achieving an overall score of 95.5, Kellogg's total expenses amount to $168,327 (around Rs 1,46,14,776) for first-year students. This includes tuition, food and housing, books and supplies, travel, personal expenses, health insurance, computer equipment, and various fees.

7. Haas School of Business (UC Berkeley)

With an overall score of 94.8, UC Berkeley Haas's total cost is $115,616 (around Rs 1,00,38,350) for first-year students, covering tuition and fees, housing and food, books and supplies, transportation, health insurance, and personal expenses.

8. UCLA Anderson School of Management

UCLA Anderson received an overall score of 94.5. The total first-year cost, inclusive of all charges, is $132,116 (around Rs 1,14,70,961).

9. Chicago Booth School of Business

Achieving an overall score of 94.4, Chicago Booth's total first-year fees amount to $125,937 (around Rs 1,09,34,470). This includes tuition, student services fees, administrative service fees, lifetime transcript fees, books and course materials, housing and food, miscellaneous personal expenses, and transportation.

10. Yale School of Management

With an overall score of 94.2, Yale School of Management's total first-year cost for a single student, including other charges, is $123,936 (around Rs 1,07,61,015).