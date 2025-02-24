Interested In International Relations? Explore SAARC Internship Opportunities

SAARC Internship Opportunities: Students from South Asian nations have a unique opportunity to gain firsthand experience in international affairs through the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Internship Programme. The internship will allow participants to understand how international organisations function, with a focus on economic cooperation, policy research, and cultural exchange.

The internship will be conducted at the SAARC Secretariat in Kathmandu, Nepal, in two sessions: the Summer Session (May-July 2025) and the Winter Session (November 2025-January 2026). While the programme does not offer a stipend, selected candidates will gain valuable insights into diplomacy, policy analysis, and regional development-enhancing their career prospects in these fields.

Eligibility Criteria

Undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate students from SAARC member countries, including India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka are eligible to apply.

Applicants must have an academic background in political science, economics, development studies, or international relations.

Proficiency In English Is essential

Candidates should be between 18 and 30 years old.

A strong interest in regional cooperation is also a key requirement.

Application Process

Interested students must first choose their preferred internship session and prepare necessary documents, including a CV, proof of research experience, a recommendation letter, and a cover letter explaining their interest in regional cooperation. Applications must be submitted through the SAARC Secretariat's official website at least three months before the session begins.

Learning Opportunities For Interns

During the internship, students will collaborate with diplomats and policy experts, gaining hands-on experience in research and policy analysis. They will also be exposed to high-level conferences and local meetings, helping them develop skills in communication, teamwork, and problem-solving. Additionally, the program offers a valuable networking platform, which could be instrumental in shaping their future careers in international affairs.

For more details, candidates can visit the official SAARC Secretariat website.