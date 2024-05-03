VITEEE Results 2024: Vellore Institute Of Technology Announces Results For Entrance Exam

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has declared the results for the VITEEE 2024 today, Friday, May 3, 2024. Candidates who have taken the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination can check their results on the official website viteee.vit.ac.in. The results can be downloaded from the official website by using the login credentials.

Candidates who have successfully qualified the VITEEE 2024 will now be eligible to appear in the VITEEE counselling 2024. The counselling will be conducted based on ranking of students. Candidates who have secured a ranking of above 1 lakh are eligible for counselling to all the four campuses of VIT institutions, including VIT Vellore, VIT Chennai, VIT AP, and VIT Bhopal.

The VITEEE examination was conducted from April 19 to 30, 2024.

The VITEEE exam is conducted in a computer based format annually. The exam requires students to answer Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). One mark is awarded for each right answer and no mark is deducted for any wrong answer. The final merit list is prepared based on the Equi-percentile method.

Candidates who aspire to pursue different undergraduate engineering programmes offered by VIT group of Institutions can take the exam.



Steps to check result

Step 1- Visit the official website.

Step 2- On the homepage, click on VITEEE 2024 direct result link.

Step 3- A login page will open.

Step 4- Enter the required login credentials.

Step 5- Click on the submit option.

Step 6- Check your result.

Step 7- Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.